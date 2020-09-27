Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $961.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

AEO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 3,960,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

