Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $109.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.90 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $69.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.20 million to $467.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $513.95 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $517.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $720.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.37. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

