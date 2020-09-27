Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -590.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

