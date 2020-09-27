Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.82 Million

Brokerages expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to announce sales of $22.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.74 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $26.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.88 million to $99.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.21 million, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $104.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

CTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 148,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $421.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.28. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 661,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 504,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

