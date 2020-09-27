Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 295,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,260. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

