Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,130,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,315,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

CRVS stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 98,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

