Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate (DEN) (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that (DEN) (NYSE:DEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for (DEN)’s earnings. (DEN) posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that (DEN) will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow (DEN).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of (DEN) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of (DEN) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

DEN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 395,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,371. (DEN) has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

