Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce sales of $8.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.58 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $30.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.61 billion to $33.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $33.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. 5,196,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

