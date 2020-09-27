Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.89. Generac reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,240,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Generac by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 574,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 521,871 shares during the period.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.66. 607,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,663. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

