Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 85,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,760. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $227.71 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

