Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 738,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 250,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 201,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $420.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

