Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRIX. ValuEngine cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

IRIX stock remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Friday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,796. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

