Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Penumbra posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

Penumbra stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day moving average is $186.88. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $1,535,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $44,268.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,998. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Penumbra by 236.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.