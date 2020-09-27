Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 1,717,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,454. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,512,000 after buying an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,854 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.