Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $533.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.95 million to $541.91 million. Amedisys posted sales of $494.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,657 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED stock traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

