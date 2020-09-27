Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report sales of $345.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.20 million and the lowest is $342.60 million. Crocs posted sales of $312.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. CL King downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. 597,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,117. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

