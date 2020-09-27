Zacks: Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,886 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,842 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 447,685 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 506,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $314.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.60.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

