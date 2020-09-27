Zacks: Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,886 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,842 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 447,685 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 506,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $314.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.60.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.