Zacks: Brokerages Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Secureworks posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Secureworks’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 146,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,499. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Secureworks during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 21.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

