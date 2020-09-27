Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 389,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,564. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

