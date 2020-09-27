Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 389,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,564. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.