Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 685.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 102,880 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hanger by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,934 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 83,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanger by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

