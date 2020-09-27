Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

