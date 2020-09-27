Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Par Pacific stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,737,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 284,294 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 917,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 234,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,132,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 95,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

