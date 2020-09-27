Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

