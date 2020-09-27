Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HMSNF. Liberum Capital upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.