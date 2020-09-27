Zacks Investment Research Lowers IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

IPSEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut IPSEN S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. IPSEN S A/S has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPSEN S A/S (IPSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.