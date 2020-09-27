Zacks Investment Research Lowers OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $628.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.67.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,248 shares of company stock worth $299,933. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 164,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 50,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

