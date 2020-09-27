Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIVB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

