Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

IDXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

IDXG stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 2.07% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.