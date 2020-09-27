Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.77 ($80.90).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.38. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.