ZB Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.50 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $148.43 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.04894682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034190 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.