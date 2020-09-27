ZelCash Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003239 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

