ZMINE Market Cap Tops $362,423.34 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $362,423.34 and approximately $313.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00074395 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000438 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00110948 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008458 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.