Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $155.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,933. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after buying an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

