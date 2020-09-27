Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

ZM stock opened at $496.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $529.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,551 shares of company stock worth $107,655,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

