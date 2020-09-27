ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $20,434,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

