ZTCoin (ZT) Price Down 6.3% This Week

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.04649591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.