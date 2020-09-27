Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 269,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,535. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $691.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 34.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zumiez by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,776 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zumiez by 22.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

