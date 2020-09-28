$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,886. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

