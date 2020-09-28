$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GoPro by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. 2,530,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $680.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

