-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 516,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,960. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

