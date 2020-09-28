-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $38,871,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 124,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,988. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

