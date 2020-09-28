-$0.06 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Twilio posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,243 shares of company stock worth $38,871,079. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.21. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

