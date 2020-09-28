$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,592. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

