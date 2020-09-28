-$0.07 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 36,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,524. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.87 and a beta of 0.51.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.