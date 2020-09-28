$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $423.35 million, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digi International by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

