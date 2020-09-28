-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.02). General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

GE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 82,771,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,848,586. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

