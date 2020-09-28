$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $640.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

