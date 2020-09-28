$0.10 EPS Expected for HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HL Acquisitions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 25,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,553. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

