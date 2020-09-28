-$0.11 EPS Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Everbridge posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of EVBG traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $129.43. 10,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.69.

In related news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,971 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $1,193,338.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 134,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,102,160.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $204,055.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,742 shares of company stock worth $10,841,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 47,726 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $858,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

