$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.32. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,320. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

